48 Sexy Pictures of Demi Lovato That Prove There's Nothing Wrong With Being Confident

When she's not slaying a performance in front of a crowd, Demi Lovato is busy looking gorgeous on Instagram. The "Confident" singer definitely doesn't shy away from the occasional pouty picture.

It doesn't matter if she's decked in full glam, completely makeup-free, or even a little sweaty post-workout — let's face it, Demi knows how to work her angles. She simply achieves sexy perfection every time, and, on the off-chance you don't believe us, we've compiled every bit of proof. Keep scrolling to see Demi's most wow-worthy snaps.