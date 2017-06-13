Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama Had a Reunion and the Photo Is Too Damn Cute

Demi Lovato celebrated Los Angeles pride weekend with an unexpected reunion. The 24-year-old "No Promises" singer posted a photo to her Instagram story with her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

The two, who dated for over six years and broke up last Summer, looked adorable and made us miss their picture-perfect relationship. In the snap, Wilmer and Demi have smiles from ear to ear, as they hold hands and side hug. "Best friends no matter what," Demi captioned the story. The former couple look like they are having a blast proving that even though they aren't together, their friendship is still going strong. See the photo above for yourselves.