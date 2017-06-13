 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama Had a Reunion and the Photo Is Too Damn Cute
Jennifer Lopez
Every Single Naked Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Worn Since 1997
Thalia
You Won't Fully Appreciate the Beauty of Thalia's Wedding Dress Until You See It Up Close
Latina Living
This Is Where You Can Get That Sparkly Frida Kahlo Jacket You're Seeing on Instagram

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama Instagram Photo June 2017

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama Had a Reunion and the Photo Is Too Damn Cute

Demi Lovato celebrated Los Angeles pride weekend with an unexpected reunion. The 24-year-old "No Promises" singer posted a photo to her Instagram story with her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

The two, who dated for over six years and broke up last Summer, looked adorable and made us miss their picture-perfect relationship. In the snap, Wilmer and Demi have smiles from ear to ear, as they hold hands and side hug. "Best friends no matter what," Demi captioned the story. The former couple look like they are having a blast proving that even though they aren't together, their friendship is still going strong. See the photo above for yourselves.

Image Source: Instagram user ddlovato
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsDemi LovatoCelebrity CouplesWilmer Valderrama
Join The Conversation
Joanne the Scammer
by Monica Sisavat
Tyler Hubbard Expecting First Child
Celebrity Pregnancies
by Kelsie Gibson
Adriana Lima's Changing Looks Through the Years
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima's Changing Looks Through the Past 16 Years Will Leave You Saying: "Is That Really Her?"
by Alessandra Foresto
Talking to Kids About Children With Disabilities
Little Kids
Mom's Message After Overhearing a Parent at Chick-Fil-A Talk About Her Boy With Disabilities
by Lauren Levy
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds