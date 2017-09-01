Start Planning Your Trip to Disney For Día de los Muertos, Like, Yesterday

Disney knows how to do Halloween. Every year, Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and the various international incarnations celebrate the holiday in a way that is festive and fun while also still being kid-appropriate. So it's about time that the park took all that fanfare and put it behind another important holiday — Día de los Muertos, celebrated by its Mexican visitors around the same date.

In the past, Disney has honored the traditional Mexican holiday (which, to be clear, is not the same as Halloween in any way) with a few seasonal desserts. Available only at Disneyland, the various sweet treats resembled the Mexican holiday's signature sugar skulls.

This year, Disney is expanding its celebration to include live entertainment, interactive activities, and even more limited-edition menu items.

At Disneyland, there will be new themed treats — like pumpkin flan, available at the Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante in Frontierland. The park will also be offering Calaveras-style face painting. At California Adventure, there will be musical performances, Coco-inspired decorations, and activities centered around traditional Mexican folk art. The festivities will begin on Sept. 15 and run through Nov. 2. Ahead, we've rounded up last year's offerings.