 Skip Nav
Dinner
The Best Effing Chicken Recipes You'll Ever Eat
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's Has the Mixer You Need to Make the Perfect Jalapeño Margarita
Latina Food
Step Aside, Unicorns — This Chupacabra Drink Is Here to Steal the Spotlight
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Start Planning Your Trip to Disney For Día de los Muertos, Like, Yesterday

Disney knows how to do Halloween. Every year, Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and the various international incarnations celebrate the holiday in a way that is festive and fun while also still being kid-appropriate. So it's about time that the park took all that fanfare and put it behind another important holiday — Día de los Muertos, celebrated by its Mexican visitors around the same date.

In the past, Disney has honored the traditional Mexican holiday (which, to be clear, is not the same as Halloween in any way) with a few seasonal desserts. Available only at Disneyland, the various sweet treats resembled the Mexican holiday's signature sugar skulls.

This year, Disney is expanding its celebration to include live entertainment, interactive activities, and even more limited-edition menu items.

At Disneyland, there will be new themed treats — like pumpkin flan, available at the Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante in Frontierland. The park will also be offering Calaveras-style face painting. At California Adventure, there will be musical performances, Coco-inspired decorations, and activities centered around traditional Mexican folk art. The festivities will begin on Sept. 15 and run through Nov. 2. Ahead, we've rounded up last year's offerings.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina LivingLatina FoodWalt Disney WorldDay Of The DeadDia De Los MuertosDisneylandDisneyDessert
Join The Conversation
Baking
25 Dessert Recipes If You Love The Great British Baking Show
by Sara Cagle
Instagrammable Dessert Recipes
Summer
3 Instagram-Worthy Foods That Are Screaming to Be Photographed
by Tyler Atwood paid for by Baileys® Almande
Is Disney's Hollywood Studios Getting a New Name?
Walt Disney World
by Hilary White
Disneyland's Nightmare Before Christmas Merchandise
Disney
Disney's Nightmare Before Christmas Merch Will Have You Losing Your Head
by Tara Block
Disney California Adventure Halloween 2017
Halloween
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds