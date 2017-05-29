 Skip Nav
12 Crazy-Delicious Elote Recipes You Need on Your Menu
12 Crazy-Delicious Elote Recipes You Need on Your Menu

You know what's better than corn on the cob? Yes, you do: Mexican street corn, of course. Maybe it's the cheese sprinkled over it or the spices that give it a kick, but there's no fighting it once you've tried a great elote.

This roundup of 12 delicious iterations of the classic and beloved side takes Mexican street corn to a new level. Get ready to enjoy it in soup, with chips, in adobo, and even in a salad. You'll be happy to eat it at every meal, trust us.

