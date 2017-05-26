 Skip Nav
20 of Eva Longoria's Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
20 of Eva Longoria's Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

Eva Longoria's body is steamy, fit, and always on display. The former Telenovela star loves to hit the beach, take vacations in seaside locations (including her honeymoon with husband José Antonio Bastón) where she can lounge on a yacht, and go for swims in the pool — so we've been lucky enough to get several glimpses at her toned physique in tiny bikinis through the years. Our conclusion: Eva's body gets stronger and hotter . . . and her swimsuits get skimpier. Keep reading to see what we mean, and then check out photos from her beautiful wedding.

15 Gabrielle Solis Quotes Every Desperate Housewives Fan Is Still Using

