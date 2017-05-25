17 Times Eva Longoria's Love For Wine Was So Relatable

Sometimes we really feel Eva Longoria just gets us. That time she freaked out over Nick Jonas, that would have been us, too. That other time she couldn't stay away from Snapchat on vacation, we would have done the same. And every time she posts an Instagram snap declaring her love for wine, we feel like she gets our soul.

From perfectly-used hashtags (#wineoclock and #wino included) to memes of herself that crack her up as much as they do us, the newlywed star isn't afraid to shout her love for a good Cabernet Sauvignon from the mountaintops — she even designed t-shirts that show it for her The Limited line. Keep reading to see what we mean by taking a scroll through all the times Eva's love for wine was just as strong as ours.