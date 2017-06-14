Gloria Estefan's Mom Passes Away: "I Will Miss Her Every Moment of Every Day"

A post shared by Gloria Estefan (@gloriaestefan) on Jun 13, 2017 at 9:27pm PDT

Gloria Estefan's mom passed away on June 13 at 88 years old. Gloria Fajardo, or "Rapbuela" as her family called her for her rapping abilities, was surrounded by friends and family, according to her daughter's Instagram.

"Tonight at 8:19 pm we lost my beloved mother, the inimitable Gloria Fajardo. She went peacefully surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, son-in-laws, niece, three loving caregivers, extended family and her most trusted friends, very especially, the two beautiful ladies in each side in this picture, Carmen Corpion & Clara Bris," Gloria said with the photo above. "They were an integral part of her posse not only throughout her life but to her last breath. I know it was exactly the way she would have wanted her departure from this earth to be, surrounded by love and the true representations of everyone that was special to her in life."

The Cuban-American singer had recently asked her fans to send prayers for her mom during "her difficult healing process."

In her most recent post, Gloria also revealed her mom passed away at a very special time for her family, saying:

I know she chose the very moment, 8:19, because her beloved mother had died on 8/19 thirty-two years ago and she wanted to make sure that we got the message that she was with our beloved grandmother, Abuela Consuelo and my loving father, Jose Manuel. I will miss her every moment of every day and I thank her for being the incredible mother, woman, and role model that she was to so many people. Thank you for your prayers and messages, and the love and concern that filled our hearts and accompanied us throughout this most difficult time. Please know that at every moment, I let her know about the love and light that was being sent to her and she appreciated and absorbed every beautiful sentiment. Thank you for keeping us in your hearts and gently holding our hands," she continued.

Gloria's husband, Emilio Estefan, also posted a message on Instagram mourning the loss of his mother-in-law. "Together we face the loss of Gloria Fajardo, our beloved Rapbuela, my mother-in-law, my second mom, the grandmother of my children. An incomparable women and friend. We will remember her everyday and will always miss her. Thank you everyone for the care, love and prayers. Thank you for supporting us during such a difficult moment."

Our hearts go out to Gloria and her family.