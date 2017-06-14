 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Gloria Estefan's Mom Passes Away: "I Will Miss Her Every Moment of Every Day"
Queen Letizia
From Her Engagement to 2017, This Is Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution
Latina Food
This Insane Tostones Burger Will Make You Ditch Regular Buns For Good
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Isn't Afraid to Wear a Good Outfit More Than Once — or Twice

Gloria Estefan's Mom Dead

A post shared by Gloria Estefan (@gloriaestefan) on

Gloria Estefan's mom passed away on June 13 at 88 years old. Gloria Fajardo, or "Rapbuela" as her family called her for her rapping abilities, was surrounded by friends and family, according to her daughter's Instagram.

"Tonight at 8:19 pm we lost my beloved mother, the inimitable Gloria Fajardo. She went peacefully surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, son-in-laws, niece, three loving caregivers, extended family and her most trusted friends, very especially, the two beautiful ladies in each side in this picture, Carmen Corpion & Clara Bris," Gloria said with the photo above. "They were an integral part of her posse not only throughout her life but to her last breath. I know it was exactly the way she would have wanted her departure from this earth to be, surrounded by love and the true representations of everyone that was special to her in life."

The Cuban-American singer had recently asked her fans to send prayers for her mom during "her difficult healing process."

ADVERTISEMENT

A post shared by Gloria Estefan (@gloriaestefan) on

In her most recent post, Gloria also revealed her mom passed away at a very special time for her family, saying:

I know she chose the very moment, 8:19, because her beloved mother had died on 8/19 thirty-two years ago and she wanted to make sure that we got the message that she was with our beloved grandmother, Abuela Consuelo and my loving father, Jose Manuel. I will miss her every moment of every day and I thank her for being the incredible mother, woman, and role model that she was to so many people. Thank you for your prayers and messages, and the love and concern that filled our hearts and accompanied us throughout this most difficult time. Please know that at every moment, I let her know about the love and light that was being sent to her and she appreciated and absorbed every beautiful sentiment. Thank you for keeping us in your hearts and gently holding our hands," she continued.

Gloria's husband, Emilio Estefan, also posted a message on Instagram mourning the loss of his mother-in-law. "Together we face the loss of Gloria Fajardo, our beloved Rapbuela, my mother-in-law, my second mom, the grandmother of my children. An incomparable women and friend. We will remember her everyday and will always miss her. Thank you everyone for the care, love and prayers. Thank you for supporting us during such a difficult moment."

Our hearts go out to Gloria and her family.

Image Source: Instagram user gloriaestefan
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity FamiliesGloria EstefanCelebrity MomsRIP
Join The Conversation
Adam West
Batman Actor Adam West Dies at 88
by Monica Sisavat
Famous Refugees in America | Video
syrian refugee crisis
9 Inspiring Refugees Who Left Their Mark on America
by Joanna Sloame
Teen Lifeguard Saves Toddler During First Shift
touching stories
by Lauren Levy
Demi Lovato Fitness Inspiration
Demi Lovato
23 of Demi Lovato's Most Body-Positive and Confident Workout Pictures
by Macy Daniela Martin
Gregg Allman Dead
Gregg Allman
Music Legend Gregg Allman Dies at 69
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds