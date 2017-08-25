Healthy Vegan Pizza Recipe
Don't Let the Word "Vegan" Scare You — This Cheese-Less Pizza Is Delicious
The following post was originally featured on TheWholeTara and was written by Tara Milhem, who is part of POPSUGAR Select Latina.
Pizza night is one of those things that you just can't say no to. In fact, I'd create an entire night dedicated to pizza just because of this pizza. When I say this is the best vegan pizza ever, I'm not kidding. This is a naturally gluten-free pizza, the crust is made out of almonds and cauliflower, and the sauce is a dreamy cashew basil spread. I'm drooling just thinking about it . . . Oh, and I just had two slices. Since I don't eat very much dairy, I was inspired to make go dairy free on this one. Sure, I could have thrown on some vegan cheese and called it a day, but why fake it when you can turn this into a super healthy green-infused pizza pie? My dreamy cashew basil spread is packed with greens and healthy fats, so you're getting a ton of nutrition in every bite.
For the crust, you won't have to slave over messy dough ingredients. I used Simple Mills Pizza Dough. It's made out of the purest ingredients including almonds, flax meal, cauliflower, and oregano. You just add apple cider vinegar and grapeseed oil and stir. I was pleasantly surprised at how easy it was to make and beyond impressed with how delicious it tasted.
The Best Vegan Pizza Ever
From TheWholeTara
Notes
A naturally gluten-free vegan pizza recipe with an almond and cauliflower crust and dreamy cashew basil spread.
Ingredients
- 1 box Simple Mills Almond Flour Pizza Dough
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil (or any other unflavored oil)
- 6 tablespoons water
- 1 cup spinach
- ½ cup basil, plus extra for topping
- ½ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup cashews
- ½ lemon, squeezed
- 3 tomatoes (I mixed cherry and vine tomatoes), sliced thin
- ½ avocado, sliced thin
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- Red pepper flakes, for garnish
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl whisk apple cider vinegar, oil, and water. Add mix and combine well until a dough forms.
- Spread a light layer of oil on the parchment paper. Place the dough on the baking sheet and flatten onto the baking sheet, using your palms to create a raised area for the crust. It's helpful to put oil on your hands, so the dough doesn't stick. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until crust is lightly browned.
- In the meantime, in a food processor, process the spinach, basil, olive oil, cashews, lemon, and salt until smooth.
- Remove the pizza dough and spread dressing evenly over the center of the pizza. Top with tomatoes, avocado, and basil. Garnish with red pepper flakes and serve warm.
Information
- Category
- Main Dishes, Pizza
- Cuisine
- Italian
- Yield
- 6 slices
- Cook Time
- 20 minutes