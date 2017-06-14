 Skip Nav
These Iced Tea Recipes Are the Very Definition of Refreshing

There's just something about adding ice to tea that makes it so . . . much better. Especially during the warmer months, it doesn't matter if you're spending a lazy day indoors or vacationing by the water, iced tea will instantly leave you feeling refreshed. And since it has much lower levels of caffeine (sometimes none at all), it's also a lot easier on your body than, say, iced coffee. Ready to get your brew on? Read on for some thirst-quenching recipes, and then keep the cooldown party going with agua fresca.

