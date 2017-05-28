 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Grab Your Oven Mittens, Because These Photos of Jennifer Lopez Are Too Hot to Handle
Grilling
16 Latin Barbecue Recipes to Grill Up Now That It's Nice Out
Summer
You Might Want to Sit Down! Here's a Recipe For Churro Ice Cream Sandwiches
Dessert
Run! You Only Have a Few Days to Get Margarita Cupcakes at Disneyland and Disney World
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 56  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Grab Your Oven Mittens, Because These Photos of Jennifer Lopez Are Too Hot to Handle

The phrase "Jennifer Lopez looks soooo hot" is probably uttered a billion times a day. And that's because the 47-year-old actress and singer only knows how to ooze sensuality — yes, when she steps on a red carpet or stage, but also in her everyday life, as demonstrated by the hotness that is her Instagram feed.

Bikini pictures, ab-showing photos, behind-the-scenes peeks at her revealing red carpet outfits, and lots of sultry selfies — these are just a few of the types of hot snaps J Lo loves to share with her millions of followers. Want to see for yourself? Keep scrolling for a compilation of her sexiest Instagram photos of all time.

Related
There's 1 Clear Difference in Jennifer Lopez's Style This Year

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsJennifer Lopez
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
Menudo: Where Are They Now?
by Celia Fernandez
Daddy Yankee Zumba YouTube Workout Videos
Workouts
These 10 Zumba Videos to Daddy Yankee's Hit Song Will Make You Break It Down
by Celia Fernandez
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Cute Pictures
Celebrity PDA
35 Snaps That Prove Ian and Nikki Are Over the Moon in Love
by Lauren Turner
Eva Longoria
20 of Eva Longoria's Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
by Alessandra Foresto
Elote Products
Summer
by Celia Fernandez
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Family Pictures
Celebrity Couples
Miley and Liam Haven't Gotten Married Yet, but They're Already 1 Big Family
by Kelsie Gibson
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Photos
Celebrity PDA
All the Times Jennifer Lopez Showed Alex Rodriguez Definetely Has Her Love
by Alessandra Foresto
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Cutest Family Pictures
Celebrity Kids
Warning: You're Not Ready For These Adorable Snaps of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Kids
by Monica Sisavat
Mexican Actors at Cannes Film Festival 2017
Cannes Film Festival
We Can't Even Count the Amount of Awards All the Mexican Talent in This 1 Photo Has
by Celia Fernandez
Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Biking Instagram Video
Celebrity Friendships
by Monica Sisavat
Jennifer Lopez's Best Bikini Pictures
Jennifer Lopez
8 J Lo Bikini Snaps That Are So Hot, You'll Go Running For the AC
by Allie Merriam
Pictures of Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Jasmine
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson Is Cute, but His Baby Girl Jasmine Is Even Cuter
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds