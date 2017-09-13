Jennifer Lopez Is on a Mission to Ooze Sex Appeal in All of These Jumpsuits

Alright, this confirms there's not a single garment Jennifer Lopez could wear that won't end up being hot as smokes. The queen of all things sexy dresses loves to switch up what she wears on the red carpet, often turning to jumpsuits for one-and-done looks.

Instead of wearing a naked dress (yet again), she mixes in very sexy one-pieces that show off all of her assets while still looking elegant. She stopped everyone dead in their tracks at the 2016 Latin Grammy Awards when she wore an exquisite Zuhair Murad Couture glittery jumpsuit. She owned the red carpet and then went on to own the show, surprising everyone with a duet performance and a kiss with Marc Anthony. Savor Jennifer looking like a true goddess in these fabulous jumpsuits.