15 Bikini Photos of Lais Ribeiro That'll Make You Say, "Excuse Me, but Damn!"

Brazilian Victoria's Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro looks great in lingerie, but damn amazing in bikinis. The now Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, who spends a lot of time at the gym with her VS friends, prefers, of course, Brazilian silhouettes that leave little covered, so that means her Instagram feed is full of skin.

From Saint-Tropez to The Bahamas to whatever gorgeous beach her job takes her to, Lais's body looks amazing against any and all tropical locations — and did we mention she's a mom of one? Uh-hum! Now, look closely at her bikini photos while fanning yourself, because you risk serious overheating.

