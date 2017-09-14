 Skip Nav
Celebrate Your Love For Avocado With 35+ Amazing Recipes

If you're part of the 99 percent of the world population that loves avocado, this story is for you. (We might have made up that stat, but we're pretty sure it's not a bad guess.) We're proud members of the group that is not yet over avocado toast (and will never be), finds new and creative ways of eating the fruit every day, and might even have a little ink to show our true avo love. For us, there's this roundup of 38 delicious Latin recipes where avocado takes center stage.

Mango Lobster Avocado Toast Bites
Chipotle Cheddar Avocado Roll-Ups
Tomatillo Avocado Salsa
Mexican Rice, Beans, and Avocado Bowl
Fajita Guacamole
Pineapple Chorizo Rice Bowls With Avocado and Chipotle Cream
Quinoa Blueberry Avocado Salad
Seafood-Stuffed Avocados
Spiralized Jicama and Avocado Salad
Cucumber and Avocado Salad With Tequila-Poppyseed Vinaigrette
Mexican Grilled Corn Avocado Toast
Baked Guacamole Tortilla Chips
Egg, Bacon, and Avocado Quesadillas
Mexican Street Corn Salad With Avocado
Quinoa Salad With Orange and Avocado Dressing
Cheesy Avocado Quesadillas
Quinoa Black Bean Tacos With Creamy Avocado Sauce
Avocado Boats With Black Bean Filling
Avocado and Red Onion Salad
Mango Black Bean Guacamole
Mexican Breakfast Tostadas With Chorizo, Refried Beans, Avocado, and Poached Eggs
Spicy Shrimp Guacamole Bites
Shrimp-Ceviche-Stuffed Avocados
Mexican Street Corn Sweet Potatoes With Creamy Chipotle Avocado Sauce
Black Bean and Avocado Salad
Creamy Black Bean Avocado Dip
Slow-Cooker Chipotle Lentil Soup With Avocado
Roasted Sweet Potato and Avocado Tacos
Avocado Chocolate Mousse
Black Bean Avocado Tostadas With Strawberry Salsa
Cheesy Chicken Taquitos With Avocado Salsa
