Celebrate Your Love For Avocado With 35+ Amazing Recipes

If you're part of the 99 percent of the world population that loves avocado, this story is for you. (We might have made up that stat, but we're pretty sure it's not a bad guess.) We're proud members of the group that is not yet over avocado toast (and will never be), finds new and creative ways of eating the fruit every day, and might even have a little ink to show our true avo love. For us, there's this roundup of 38 delicious Latin recipes where avocado takes center stage.





