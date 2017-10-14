 Skip Nav
0
30 Casseroles That'll Make Cooking Dinner a Little Easier

When you're cooking for a party of "so many people," it's all about making your life a little easier. That's why casseroles are so popular with big families or those who like to cook once and eat all week. The effortless dishes require just a bit of prep, and then the oven takes care of the rest. Straight ahead you'll find 30 Latin recipes that'll keep the dirty dishes to a minimum and everyone at the table full.

Green Chile, Tomato, and Egg Casserole
Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole
Tres Leches French Toast Casserole
Chorizo Enchilada Casserole
Chicken Enchilada Rice Casserole
Mexican Beef and Rice Casserole
Spiced Pulled Pork and Almond Ricotta Enchiladas Casserole
Chicken Tortilla Casserole
Creme de Milho Gratinado
Arroz de Forno Misto
Healthy Mexican Casserole
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Chicken Enchilada Casserole Verde
Black Beans and Polenta Casserole
Slow-Cooker Taco Tater Tot Casserole
Chile Relleno Sausage Casserole
Mexican Lentil and Chard Breakfast Casserole
Mexican Sweet Potato Casserole
Mexican Chicken and Quinoa Casserole
Jalapeño Shrimp Veggie Casserole
Vegetarian Mexican Lasagna Casserole
Sofritas Tortilla Casserole
Cheesy Corn Quinoa Casserole
Turkey and Rice Casserole
Tamale Pie Casserole
Pulled Pork Tamale Casserole
Cajun Cauliflower Casserole
Queso Fundido Casserole
Chicken Chorizo Casserole
Healthy Chicken Enchilada Casserole With Brown Rice
