 Skip Nav
Hispanic Heritage Month
30 Stories That Celebrate Your Latinx Heritage
Nails
Make Your Halloween Costume Pop With One of These Killer Nail Designs
Humor
11 Things You'll Only Relate to If You Speak Spanish
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Latin Dishes to Help You on Your Weight-Loss Journey

When it comes to weight loss, it's hard to come up with a variety of low-calorie and high-protein options to cook at home. Toss in more challenges, such as family members with certain allergies or restrictions like being vegan or vegetarian, and it's easy to get overwhelmed or fall into a rut. Luckily, we've got you covered if you're looking for some newfound inspiration in the kitchen. Here are 15 Latin-inspired options for healthy dishes, including salads, soups, and healthier versions of some favorite casseroles. We can hear your stomach growling already.

Related
20 Recipes That'll Help You Stick to Your Healthy-Eating Goals

Summer Carbonara With Corn and Chiles
Cauliflower Rice Fajita Burritos
Spicy Blueberry Jicama Salad
Chimichurri Cucumber Noodles
Avocado, Black Bean, and Corn Salad
Lightened-Up Quesadillas
Mexican Zucchini Lasagna
Ceviche Tacos
Taco Casserole
Vegan Chili Con Carne
Mexican Stuffed Sweet Potatoes With Eggs
Vegan Southwest Shredded Jackfruit Salad
Black Bean Turkey Nachos With Jalapeño Yogurt
Healthy Turkey Taco Chili
Cuban Sweet Potato Picadillo Bowls
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina FoodLatina FitnessHealthy RecipesRecipes
Fast and Easy
60+ 1-Pan Dinners That Are Ready in an Hour or Less
by Nicole Perry
Pumpkin Chia Pudding
Healthy Recipes
Whip Up Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding
by Candace Bell
Black Bean Salad With Avocado Dressing Recipe
Healthy Recipes
This Black Bean Salad With Avocado Dressing Is the Healthy Lunch You've Been Looking For
by Vanessa Mota
Pumpkin Muffins With Avocado
Healthy Recipes
Skip the Coffee Shop For These 150-Calorie Pumpkin Muffins
by Jenny Sugar
Recipes That Use Tajin
Recipes
11 Creative Recipes That Use Your Favorite Spice: Tajín
by Emilia Benton
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds