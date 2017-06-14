17 Skewers You'll Be Grilling and Eating All Summer

Fire up your grill, because that's all you'll be using to cook this warm season — thanks to these 17 beyond-delicious skewer recipes that feature a touch of Latin flair. Tell us you don't want to try the mango and chili shrimp ones above or the chicken fajita kebabs and steak with chimichurri skewers you'll find ahead. We thought so!

Keep reading for the easy recipes you'll want to grill at every cookout