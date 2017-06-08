13 Latino Bridal Designers You Should Consider Wearing at Your Wedding

It should go without saying that weddings are a big deal in Latin culture. They're a day full of many traditions that celebrate the new chapter you're about to embark on. While your reception's menu, gorgeous cake, and dance playlist might already reflect your proud heritage, you might decide to opt for a dress that also connects to your family's roots.

That's why we've rounded up 13 designers that tie in Latin culture and style into their gowns so that you have a little piece of home with your something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue.