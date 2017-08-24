 Skip Nav
20 Low-Calorie Latin Dishes to Kick-Start Healthy Eating

If your goal right now is to actually eat healthy, you're probably itching to start with a clean slate full of fresher yet still delicious foods — and you already know the best way to do that, and that's cooking more at home. To start, we're going to suggest you try your hand at one of these 20 low-calorie meals with Latin flair. They're all so flavorful, you won't even realize you're eating something "light." We promise.

Chicken Enchilada Quinoa
Ceviche Tacos
Slow-Cooker Chipotle Chicken Soup
Taco Bowls
Chili Lime Shrimp
Ancho Beef Chili Sweet Potato Skins
Chicken Tortilla Lettuce Wraps
Southwestern Veggie Wraps
Vegetarian Mexican Lasagna
Sweet Potato, Corn, and Black Bean Enchiladas
Balsamic Peppers and Onions
Lime Cilantro Chicken, Rice, and Beans
Mexican Zucchini Lasagna
Avocado, Black Bean, and Corn Salad
Southwestern Chicken Cobb Salad
Chimichurri Cucumber Noodles
Spicy Blueberry Jicama Salad
Cauliflower Rice Fajita Burritos
Summer Carbonara With Corn and Chiles
Lightened-Up Quesadillas
