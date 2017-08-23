Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé's Family Is So Cute, It Almost Hurts

When one of our favorite child actresses married one of the most romantic singers of all time, we could barely contain our excitement. And as time has passed and Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato — who remembers Chiquititas and the original Rebelde, Rebelde Way? — and Michael Bublé have grown their family with the addition of their two sons, Noah and Elias, their relationship has only gotten cuter, filled with sweet moments with their kids. From adorable cuddly photos in bed to lazy afternoons watching Luisana's soccer team, River Plate, on TV, scroll ahead for some of their best family photos.