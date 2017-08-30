These Makeup-Free Celebrity Selfies Will Inspire You to Bare It All

You know what they say: celebrities are just like us. And though that might not apply to their lavish houses and larger-than-life red carpet wardrobes, we can relate to the pressure they feel to wear makeup even when they step out just for a few to pick up juice at the grocery store.

And before you jump in saying they have the best skincare at their fingertips, consider this: when some of us have a hard time leaving the comfort of the couch without mascara or at least a little tinted moisturizer, these celebs, whose looks are scrutinized by the world daily, broke the mold to join the fresh-faced movement by sharing their own makeup-free photos on social media. See their gorgeous snaps and get inspired to let loose, too.

— Additional reporting by Sarah Siegel