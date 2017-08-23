5 Workouts That Use Mini Bands — and Burn Serious Calories

Adding resistance is the perfect way to take a workout from good to downright excellent, and with the help of travel-friendly equipment like mini bands, it's hard to find a reason to not add it, right?

These looped versions of classic resistance bands usually come in sets of four with varying levels of difficulty — light, medium, heavy, x-heavy — so it's easy to gauge just how much of a challenge you're adding. If you're not sure where to start, don't worry! We've rounded up five feasible HIIT workouts you can try, courtesy of some of the most popular Latina fitness influencers on Instagram, including Puerto Rican trainer Idalis Velazquez. Whether you're working your glutes or doing a full-body circuit, keep scrolling to try them out. Then, crank up our workout playlist.