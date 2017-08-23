 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
5 Workouts That Use Mini Bands — and Burn Serious Calories

Adding resistance is the perfect way to take a workout from good to downright excellent, and with the help of travel-friendly equipment like mini bands, it's hard to find a reason to not add it, right?

These looped versions of classic resistance bands usually come in sets of four with varying levels of difficulty — light, medium, heavy, x-heavy — so it's easy to gauge just how much of a challenge you're adding. If you're not sure where to start, don't worry! We've rounded up five feasible HIIT workouts you can try, courtesy of some of the most popular Latina fitness influencers on Instagram, including Puerto Rican trainer Idalis Velazquez. Whether you're working your glutes or doing a full-body circuit, keep scrolling to try them out. Then, crank up our workout playlist.

Related
The 5-Step HIIT Workout That'll Leave You Feeling Toned This Fall
Adriana Lima's Workout Playlist Will Put You in Beast Mode Starting With Its First Song

SKLZ Mini Resistance Bands
$20
from dickssportinggoods.com
Buy Now
Belus Set of Four Exercise Resistance Bands With Carry Bag and eBook
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Sports Research Sweet Sweat Mini Loop Bands
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Shop For Your Own Set of Mini Bands
Belus Set of Four Exercise Resistance Bands With Carry Bag and eBook ($14, originally $25)
Sports Research Sweet Sweat Mini Loop Bands ($15)
Start Slideshow
Fitness InstagramLatina FitnessFitness InspirationNew YearWorkouts
Shop Story
Read Story
SKLZ Mini Resistance Bands
from dickssportinggoods.com
$20
Belus Set of Four Exercise Resistance Bands With Carry Bag and eBook
from amazon.com
$14
Sports Research Sweet Sweat Mini Loop Bands
from amazon.com
$15
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds