Hispanic Heritage Month
30 Stories That Celebrate Your Latinx Heritage
Selena Gomez
7 Times Selena Gomez Has Proved She's a Girls' Girl
Makeup Tutorials
13 DIY Costumes You Can Re-Create in Minutes, Courtesy of Dulce Candy
Is It Hot in Here or Is It Just These Sizzling Telenovela Sex Scenes?

Every telenovela you've ever watched included at least one (or five) sex scenes that were so freaking steamy, it made watching them with your mom or abuela super duper awkward. They either involved two characters you hated and you screamed at the TV as they rolled around in bed or two lovebirds you were cheering for all along and couldn't be happier to see doing it (pun intended). Some scenes were so memorable, you still feel a chill down your spine when you think of them. These make that list.

Before you step into this portal of love and passion, please make sure you have a fan nearby and you're all alone — we repeat, these are NSFW! Find a private spot and enjoy every sexy second of this glorious playlist.

These Are the Most Dramatic and Memorable Telenovela Wedding Scenes

TelenovelasLatina EntertainmentSexy
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds