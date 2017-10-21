 Skip Nav
Halloween
85 Halloween Costumes You Can DIY Without Going Broke
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Is Not Holding Back on Instagram — Her Photos Are Sexier Than Ever
Makeup Tutorials
You'll Scare the F*ck Out of Everyone With These La Llorona Halloween Costumes
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
35+ Orange and Black Dishes Perfect For Your Halloween Party

If you want your Halloween party this year to strictly adhere to the classic orange and black color theme, we've got your menu all planned out. These Latin dishes will match your color palette perfectly, while also impressing your guests with their complex, rich flavors and creative touches. You won't regret giving these scary-good drinks, appetizers, main dishes and desserts that play with sweet potatoes, peaches, Mexican chocolate, and black beans a chance.

Related
This Halloween-Inspired Margarita Has 1 Very Spooky Twist
Tropical Mango Mimosas
Tequila Sunrise Mimosas
Pumpkin Mojitos
Peach Serrano Margaritas
Sweet Potato Quinoa Black Bean Salad
One-Pot Shrimp in Coconut Sauce
Chicken Fajita Skewers
Mexican Street Corn Sweet Potatoes With Creamy Chipotle Avocado Sauce
Sweet Potato Waffles
Spicy Roasted Orange Salsa
Vegan Fajitas With Spiralized Sweet Potato Rice
Sweet Potato Noodles With Avocado Sauce
Creamy Pumpkin Tortilla Soup
Pumpkin Enchiladas
Buñelos de Calabaza
Pumpkin Spice Arroz con Leche
Pumpkin Spice Mexican Hot Chocolate
Pumpkin Leche Flan
Sweet Potato and Black Bean Quesadillas
Heirloom Pan Con Tomato
Crispy Shrimp Tacos
Blackberry Tequila Mojitos
Black Rice and Butternut Squash Salad
Spicy Black Bean Hummus
Slow-Cooker Cuban Black Beans
Black Bean Burger With Pico de Gallo
Black Bean Dip
Coffee Ice Cream Bars
Black Bean Chocolate Pudding
Brigadeiro Cookies
Ancho Chile Dark Chocolate Ice Cream
7
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina FoodCollective LatinaHalloween PartiesPS Influencer FoodHalloween RecipesParty IdeasRecipesHalloween
Beauty News
Forget Pumpkin Spice — These Brows Are Pumpkin and Spikes!
by Tori Crowther
How to Wear Body Paint
Halloween
The Right Way to Completely Cover Your Body in Paint For Halloween
by Jessica Cruel
Wonder Woman Halloween Makeup
DIY Beauty
3 Unexpected Ways to Be Wonder Woman For Halloween: Zombie, Cyborg, and Pop Art
by Sarah Siegel
Arm Workout For Sleeveless Tops
Halloween
Blast Fat and Sculpt Your Arms, Shoulders, and Back With This At-Home Workout
by Dominique Astorino
Rhinestone Skeleton Halloween Ideas
Beauty News
22 Rhinestone Skulls That Will Add Some Sparkle to Your Spook
by Tori Crowther
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds