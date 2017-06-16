 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
30 Meaningful Tattoos in Spanish You'll Want Immediately
Swimwear
Your Favorite Fashion Bloggers Are Wearing These 1-Piece Swimsuits
Healthy Living Tips
8 At-Home Remedies Your Grandma Swears by That Actually Work
Viral Videos
All the Times Selena Gomez Has Been a Victim of Ellen DeGeneres's Scares
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 32  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
30 Meaningful Tattoos in Spanish You'll Want Immediately

Any tattoo-lover knows the secret behind great ink is the story. Tattoos can represent your passions and loves or mark an important moment in your life — or even remind you of a pretty crazy night when you were feeling spontaneous and maybe a little tipsy. But if you're considering getting new ink, why not choose a design that embodies your cultural identity? Whether it's a quote to honor your Latin roots or a simple word that speaks to you, a permanent mark in Spanish is just the perfect amount of mysterious and meaningful. We rounded up some ideas (and included the translations) that will undoubtedly inspire you.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina BeautyTattoosBeauty
Join The Conversation
Magnetic fake eyelashes
Magnetic Eyelashes Are the Falsies of the Future
by Natalie Rivera
Jennifer Lopez and Thalia 2004 Pictures
Nostalgia
Tell Us This Doesn't Prove Thalia and J Lo Have Found the Fountain of Youth
by Alessandra Foresto
Mariah Carey's Sexiest Instagram Photos
Mariah Carey
These Sexy Instagrams Show Mariah Carey Looks Better Than Ever
by Alessandra Foresto
Latin Road Trip Playlist
Music
by Alessandra Foresto
Demi Lovato "Instruction" Song Featuring Jax Jones
Demi Lovato
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds