21 Sweet and Tangy Maracuyá Recipes That'll Make Your Summer a Little More Glorious

Tell us if there's anything more effective at transporting you to the warm waters and sandy beaches of Latin America than a taste of passion fruit — or what you, like us, might call maracuya.

The tangy and sweet fruit (a staple year-round everywhere from Mexico to Peru to Argentina and, of course, Brazil) is best enjoyed in desserts, but that doesn't mean it doesn't also make a great addition to cocktails and even breakfast pastries. Evidence of its versatility is straight ahead, in 21 mouthwatering recipes that'll make your Summer just a touch more tropical.