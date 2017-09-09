25+ Recipes That Will Make Avocado-Lovers Totally Lose It

Avocados are good, and we mean good. Commonly known as "nature's butter," these are one thing you shouldn't feel guilty for wanting to add to every dish that crosses your table. They're loaded with healthy, monounsaturated fat and can be a substitute for various ingredients in baking and cooking, including oil and mayonnaise, and turn a normally unhealthy dish into a lower-calorie alternative with an increased nutritional value. Keep scrolling for over 25 scrumptious recipes hacked by avocados.