25+ Recipes That Will Make Avocado-Lovers Totally Lose It

Avocados are good, and we mean good. Commonly known as "nature's butter," these are one thing you shouldn't feel guilty for wanting to add to every dish that crosses your table. They're loaded with healthy, monounsaturated fat and can be a substitute for various ingredients in baking and cooking, including oil and mayonnaise, and turn a normally unhealthy dish into a lower-calorie alternative with an increased nutritional value. Keep scrolling for over 25 scrumptious recipes hacked by avocados.

Avocado Hummus
Avocado Deviled Eggs
Avocado Cream Cheese
Avocado Tuna Salad
Avocado and Greek Yogurt Dip
Avocado Caesar Salad Dressing
Avocado Pasta Sauce
Creamy Avocado Soup
Avocado Mac and Cheese
Chocolate Avocado Popsicles
Mango Lobster Avocado Toast Bites
Quinoa Blueberry Avocado Salad
Baked Guacamole Tortilla Chips
Mexican Street Corn Sweet Potatoes With Creamy Chipotle Avocado Sauce
Slow-Cooker Chipotle Lentil Soup With Avocado
Avocado Chocolate Mousse
Quinoa-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes With Avocado Drizzle
Steak Fajita Pasta With Creamy Avocado Sauce
Spicy Corn and Avocado Soup
Healthy Avocado Fries With Shredded Coconut
BLT Salmon Salad With Creamy Avocado Dressing
Mexican Grilled Salmon Salad With Avocado Greek Yogurt Ranch Dressing
Salt and Pepper Prawns With Creamy Avocado Dressing
Spicy Avocado Pesto Pasta
Avocado Mango Rice
Green Bean and Avocado Fried Rice
