8 Refreshing Cocktail Recipes That'll Have You Screaming: Yes Way, Rosé

There are those who like red, those who like white, and then there are those who love a refreshing glass of Rosé. Let's be real though: no matter which wine-loving category you fall into, chances are it's hard to turn down a pink drink as the weather heats up, especially considering Rosé's delicate flavors pair perfectly with ice, bubbles, and even fruits — sangria, anyone? Read on for some seriously mouthwatering recipe inspiration that'll leave you feeling Rosé all day.

— Additional reporting by Alessandra Foresto