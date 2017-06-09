 Skip Nav
This Is Already Turning Out to Be Selena Gomez's Sexiest Year Yet

Selena Gomez is back from her 2016 hiatus with a vengeance. Not only is the singer working on a new album (and collaborations with Paulina Rubio and Kygo), she also teased a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion, landed a new hot relationship with The Weeknd, posed for a now-deleted topless and thong-clad photo, and covered her first issue of Vogue — wow, right?

If all of that is any indication, Selena will surely have her hottest year ever. We predict she'll show off an even more revealing sense of style, give us more sultry Instagram selfies and magazine spreads, and probably come out with the most sensual album cover she's yet to give us. Scroll ahead for her best moments so far.

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds