25 Selena Nail Art Ideas That Will Make Your Mani Look "Como Una Flor"

Selena passed away 22 years ago on March 31 but her legacy continues to live on. With hits like "Como La Flor" and "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," the late Tejana singer left an impression on the world.

When she was still with us, Selena was a trendsetter, known for her signature bralettes, red-lined lips, and long voluminous hair, so why not honor her with your own style risk? Show off that you will do "Anything For Selenas" with these impeccable nail art designs. You can create your own version of her iconic jumpsuit with purple and glitter, or create a flower print to honor "Como La Flor." Keep scrolling to get even more inspiration and get ready for people's jaws to drop as soon as they see your impressive mani.