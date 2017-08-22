Selena Quintanilla Illustrations

12 Beautiful Selena Quintanilla Illustrations You'll Want to Share
Recently, in one of our many Instagram black-hole moments, we were sucked in by the #SelenaArt hashtag. We were impressed by the amount of illustrations, drawings, and paintings dedicated to Selena Quintanilla, the queen of Tejano music. The talent her fans show on Instagram and beyond (there are lots of murals across the US that celebrate the singer) is beyond impressive, showing the impact Selena continues to have in every Latinx's life, even if she's been gone for 22 years. Keep reading to see our absolute favorite pieces of art.
