8 Kids Who Nailed Halloween With Their Selena Quintanilla Costumes

Your child has finally made up her mind about who she wants to go as this Halloween, and the answer is her favorite singer Selena Quintanilla. You don't have to go on a deep search for a store-bought costume of the Tejano queen — you can DIY your own version. These eight examples of young Selenas who undoubtedly stole the show in Halloweens past will get your juices flowing with inspiration.

This classic Selena look is not only adorable, but also supereasy to put together — just grab a pair of black pants, a leather jacket, and a silver crop top. You'll be sorry-not-sorry for your mini Selena upstaging any companions with this outfit.
Why not make your little Selena's costume a family affair? Your little one can wear a black skirt and crop top with a cow-print jacket, while you and your partner can go all out with matching pants as Los Dinos.
There's no Selena outfit more iconic than her purple jumpsuit. The best way to copy this look is to DIY it by sewing matching flared leggings to a fitted top.
Selena's jumpsuit look is perfect for a teen, too. You can DIY a sparkly jumpsuit for her or suggest she wears matching pants and a criss-cross top.
This red and silver sequined bustier set goes perfectly with black leggings and ballet flats.
Like Selena and her mom, recruit your little girl to bedazzle a bustier, then pair it with leather leggings and a sassy attitude.
To go classic, casual Selena, pair a maxi skirt, white top, and denim vest, along with casual, lose hair.
Why let your child have all the fun when you can join in, too. Mom can go daring in Selena's red sequined top and leggings, while mini Selena can don the most adorable purple jumpsuit.
