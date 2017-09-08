Selena Quintanilla Kids Costume
8 Kids Who Nailed Halloween With Their Selena Quintanilla Costumes
Your child has finally made up her mind about who she wants to go as this Halloween, and the answer is her favorite singer Selena Quintanilla. You don't have to go on a deep search for a store-bought costume of the Tejano queen — you can DIY your own version. These eight examples of young Selenas who undoubtedly stole the show in Halloweens past will get your juices flowing with inspiration.
