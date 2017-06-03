 Skip Nav
22 Daddy Yankee Photos You’ll Want to Look at “Despacito”

Daddy Yankee is back in the spotlight thanks to his infectious hit with Luis Fonsi, "Despacito," but there's a reason he's known as the "King of Reggaeton." Not only has he been in our lives for over a decade now, but his breakthrough album Barrio Fino turned him into a household name. And his irresistible good looks definitely help, too! Keep scrolling to see exactly what we're talking about.

