30 Hot Shirtless Stars You Need to Admire Right Now

Sit back with an ice-cold cocktail and admire the gorgeous weather . . . and the shirtless men. We have no shame and will proudly admit it: we like to ogle at a hot guy or two, and because we're not selfish and we think there's enough eye candy to go around, we thought it only fair to share our favorite images with you. Here, we've rounded up the sexiest snaps some of your favorite Latino athletes, singers, and actors have shared on Instagram. Don't say we never did anything for you!

— Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez