Sofia Vergara's Street Style Is Just as Fabulous as Her Red Carpet One

When Sofia Vergara isn't rocking her usual supersexy red carpet dresses, she is running around the streets of Los Angeles, through New York City, and across the world in something that is not only comfortable but which has a little sensual edge as well. Most of the time, the 45-year-old Colombian actress is wearing jeans and tight top or a body-hugging dress with a pair of heels and some serious arm candy — yes, we are talking about her smoking-hot and supportive husband, Joe Manganiello, but also her stunning bags (she prefers those made by Chloé).

Honestly, what Sofia is wearing or who she is with doesn't make a difference, because she is always the center of attention, and we wouldn't have it any other way.