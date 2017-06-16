 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You Might Want to Sit Down Before Looking at Sofia Vergara's Sexiest Instagrams
Swimwear
Your Favorite Fashion Bloggers Are Wearing These 1-Piece Swimsuits
Humor
26 Hilarious Memes Every Avocado Lover Will Understand
Eva Longoria
20 of Eva Longoria's Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 44  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
You Might Want to Sit Down Before Looking at Sofia Vergara's Sexiest Instagrams

The word sexy is probably the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Modern Family's Sofia Vergara, and that's because the Colombian actress is the pure definition of the term, so flirty and hot in every photo ever taken of her. Just by taking a peek at her Instagram feed, you can see what we mean.

Whether she's posing in one of her favorite formfitting dresses or in a monikini at the beach, the star looks stunning from head to toe. And if the photo also features her hunky husband, Magic Mike XXL's Joe Manganiello, forget about it! Camera lenses steam everywhere. See for yourself by looking ahead to a list of just a few of her hottest moments.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsSofia VergaraBikini
Join The Conversation
Celebrity PDA
All the Times Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Looked Almost Too Adorable Together
by Alessandra Foresto
Jessica Alba Travel Style
Jessica Alba
44 Times Jessica Alba's Outfit Was No Match For a Long Plane Ride
by Alessandra Foresto
Ryan Lochte Family Pictures
Ryan Lochte
by Kelsie Gibson
Jennifer Lopez and Thalia 2004 Pictures
Nostalgia
Tell Us This Doesn't Prove Thalia and J Lo Have Found the Fountain of Youth
by Alessandra Foresto
Who Played Young Selena in the Selena Movie?
Selena
This Is Where the Little Girl Who Played Selena in the 1997 Movie Is Now
by Emilia Benton
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds