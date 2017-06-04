Spicy Latin Cocktails
26 Cocktails With a Kick That'll Make For a Fiery Happy Hour
Photo 1 of 27
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
26 Cocktails With a Kick That'll Make For a Fiery Happy Hour
Can't get enough of jalapeños and habaneros? So much that you find yourself yearning for your drink to be fiery too? Same here. That's why we put together a list of spicy cocktails infused with chili peppers of all sorts . . . and, of course, tequila, rum, vodka, wine, and more. Read ahead to find the hot recipes — let's see if you can take it!