Run, Don't Walk, to Starbucks Because the Day of the Dead Calavera Cookies Are Back

If Día de los Muertos is you jam, you'll love the fact that Starbucks has brought back its inclusive new Fall food option: a sugar skull cookie!

Like Disney parks, the beloved coffee brand is providing everyone with a delicious snack option honoring the traditional holiday often wrongly associated with Halloween. The cookie comes in both purple and white and will satisfy your sweet tooth. Yum! Check it out above, then discover even more Día de los Muertos-ready food options.

— Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez