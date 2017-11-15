 Skip Nav
A Bowl of Sweet Potato Chili Is What You Need to Make Your Winter Cozy

Here's one more reason to eat sweet potatoes (aside from all of their wonderful health benefits): they make classic dishes that could be, dare we say, boring so much more interesting. Their starchy-yet-sweet taste adds depth and flavor to plain anything — think fries, smoothies, burgers, and even soups. Case in point: chili. Though the many regular versions of the dish are delicious, adding sweet potatoes makes the them mind-blowing. Try the seven recipes ahead to see what we mean.

Crockpot Chicken Sweet Potato Chili
Slow Cooker Turkey and Sweet Potato Chili
Smoky Sweet Potato Chili
Roasted Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili
Sweet Potato Chili Cheese Rounds
Vegetarian Sweet Potato Chili
Beef Sweet Potato Chili
