A Bowl of Sweet Potato Chili Is What You Need to Make Your Winter Cozy

Here's one more reason to eat sweet potatoes (aside from all of their wonderful health benefits): they make classic dishes that could be, dare we say, boring so much more interesting. Their starchy-yet-sweet taste adds depth and flavor to plain anything — think fries, smoothies, burgers, and even soups. Case in point: chili. Though the many regular versions of the dish are delicious, adding sweet potatoes makes the them mind-blowing. Try the seven recipes ahead to see what we mean.



17 Latin Soups Perfect For a Snow Day Related