30+ Easy-to-Make Crazy-Delicious Taco Salads That Are Anything but Basic

For those who love Mexican food and could eat it every single day, but are trying to be just a little tad healthier, there's taco salad. We're not saying the tasty and well-seasoned dish is the healthiest lunch or dinner option out there, but it certainly packs less calories than a burrito (those tortillas are really killer!) or nachos drizzled with mountains of cheese.

But don't be fooled. Salad doesn't equal boring. The 32 recipes ahead are evidence of just that with toppings like grilled fish, sweet potatoes, shrimp, and, for those who still want to indulge, even Doritos.