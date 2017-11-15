30+ Easy-to-Make Crazy-Delicious Taco Salads That Are Anything but Basic

 Skip Nav
For those who love Mexican food and could eat it every single day, but are trying to be just a little tad healthier, there's taco salad. We're not saying the tasty and well-seasoned dish is the healthiest lunch or dinner option out there, but it certainly packs less calories than a burrito (those tortillas are really killer!) or nachos drizzled with mountains of cheese.

But don't be fooled. Salad doesn't equal boring. The 32 recipes ahead are evidence of just that with toppings like grilled fish, sweet potatoes, shrimp, and, for those who still want to indulge, even Doritos.

Turkey and Black Bean Taco Salad
Beef Taco Salad
Fish Taco Salad With Avocado Dressing
Crockpot BBQ Taco Salad
Seasoned Chickpea Taco Salad With Avocado Ranch Dressing
Raw Spicy Walnut Taco Salad
Loaded Chicken Taco Salad With Creamy Lime Cilantro Dressing
Doritos Taco Salad
Layered Ground Chicken Taco Salad in a Jar
Mini Turkey Taco Salads
Sweet Potato Taco Salad With Pepper Greens and Jalapeño Ranch
Taco Salad Jars With Green Chile Yogurt Dressing
Spinach Vegetarian Taco Salad
Spicy Smoky Chicken Taco Salad
Chopped Taco Salad
Healthy Baked Chicken Taco Salad
Crunchy Taco Kale Salad
Rice and Shrimp Taco Salad
Honey Lime Shrimp Avocado Taco Salad
Turkey Kale Taco Salad
Mason Jar Taco Salad With Avocado Dressing
Loaded Beef Taco Salad With Creamy Lime and Cilantro Dressing
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
Mason Jar Taco Salad With Avocado Ranch Dressing
Vegetarian Taco Salad
Zesty Taco Salad
Greek Taco Salad
Chicken and Black Bean Taco Salad
Slow-Cooker Beer Chicken Taco Salad With Cilantro Vinaigrette
Vegan Taco Salad
Leftover Turkey Taco Salad
