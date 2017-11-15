 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The Holidays Aren't Over Until These Recipes Are on Your Dinner Table on Three Kings' Day
Healthy Recipes
20 Recipes That'll Help You Stick to Your Healthy-Eating Goals
Queen Letizia
1 Look at Queen Letizia's Gorgeous Collection of Ball Gowns, and You'll Be in Love
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Isn't Afraid to Wear a Good Outfit More Than Once — or Twice
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Holidays Aren't Over Until These Recipes Are on Your Dinner Table on Three Kings' Day

In Latin American culture, Three Kings' Day is often just as significant a celebration as Christmas, with many families hosting a holiday dinner on January 6 and exchanging gifts to honor the night. If you're one of those people hosting a celebration with friends and family or having a mini one on your own, we've gathered 15 traditional recipes to mark the occasion, from the staple rosca de reyes cake to savory dishes like tamales and pozole.

Related
18 Enchilada Casseroles That'll Leave You Satisfied and With No Dirty Dishes to Clean
Ponche Navideño
Frijoles de la Olla
Churro Doughnut Holes
Gambas al Ajillo
Brigadeiros
Horchata Mexican Hot Chocolate
Rosca de Reyes
Pozole
Tamales de Puerco
Alfajores
Buñuelos
Champurrado
Arroz con Leche
Roasted Poblano and Cheese Tamales
Lechón
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina FoodHoliday FoodRecipesHoliday
Holiday Food
22 Comforting Arroz Con Leche Recipes That Spread Holiday Cheer
by Macy Daniela Martin
Healthy Latin Recipes
Healthy Recipes
20 Recipes That'll Help You Stick to Your Healthy-Eating Goals
by Alessandra Foresto
Easy Peanut Butter Cookies
Fast and Easy
This 4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookie Recipe Actually Works
by Anna Monette Roberts
The Best Cheesecake Recipe
Holiday Food
It's Easy to See Why Thousands of People Are Making This Cheesecake Recipe
by Erin Cullum
Holiday Edible Gift Ideas
Holiday Food
100 Ideas For Homemade Edible Gifts
by Nicole Perry
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds