This Is Exactly What Selena Gomez Does at the Gym

Take a look at Selena Gomez's Instagram feed, and it's clear that the songstress lives her life to the fullest. When she's not hyping up her latest project, she's sharing her sense of style, including plenty of bikinigrams sure to give us body envy. While fitness-inspired posts might not be as frequent on her own feed, the singer is no stranger to killer workouts.

For the past couple of years, Selena has worked out with her trainer, Amy Rosoff Davis, anywhere from three to five days a week. While she's on tour and in the months leading up to it, the pair works out up to seven days a week for up to two hours at a time, even while Selena does back-to-back run-throughs of her 90-minute show during rehearsal. Scroll through Davis's feed, and you'll see that Selena maintains her killer physique through a variety of workouts, including yoga, Pilates, hiking, and even some Ballet Bodies moves. Keep reading for all the Instagram inspiration you need to get moving.