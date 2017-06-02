 Skip Nav
All the Sexy Shirtless Selfies William Levy Has Shared With Us — You Can Thank Us Later

William Levy is not one to shy away from the camera when he's not wearing a shirt. In fact, he welcomes it, taking shirtless selfies and sharing the photos of his impressive muscles and shimmery eyes with his fans on his Instagram account. And, you know, we're not mad about it at all — not one little bit. Why would we be when the Cuban-American actor's chiseled muscles are basically a work of art? He has even mastered the barely there selfie where without showing much skin, and he still manages to show us he's totally fit. Don't believe us? We present to you all the shirtless pictures William has shared with us, without commentary, because they really don't need it.

