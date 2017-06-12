 Skip Nav
These 3-Stone Engagement Rings Have a Very Special Meaning Behind Them
Summer
Dive Into This Summer's Best New Beach Reads!
Humor
We Feel Personally Affected by This Chest Hair Swimsuit
Father's Day
13 Thoughtful Father's Day Gifts Your Dad Will Appreciate
These 3-Stone Engagement Rings Have a Very Special Meaning Behind Them

Three-stone engagement rings aren't only beautiful — they also have a sentimental meaning behind them. The three gems are supposed to represent the past, present, and future of your relationship — so sweet! We have uncovered our favorite rings in this type of setting worn by real girls. Check out our favorite bling; you won't be able to look away.

