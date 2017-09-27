This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring

Analise and Thomas faced a unique challenge early on in their relationship, but their love held strong, and their romantic, joyful Washington wedding is testament to that. Analise told us a little bit about their story:

About three months into our relationship I was not feeling well and was battling some other health issues in conjunction with my hair loss. Because of my health I had to quit my job and cut out the travel in my educational program. . . . A week after I had done this I lost every bit of hair I had on my body. At this time I felt so much loss from what I thought had been taken from me — from my career to my confidence, even my beauty.

We went to many doctors looking for an answer. I was finally told that I have alopecia universalis, and my hair would most likely never come back. The doctor was so harsh in saying this; I was in such a fragile state, and this diagnosis absolutely crushed me.

This chapter of our lives was a never-ending roller coaster, but Tommy was able to show me an unconditional love and a light that God had at the end of the dark tunnel. He has fought for me when I couldn't fight for myself. Through our journey he has helped me regain my confidence (which is still a work in progress) and realize in God's eyes we are all beautiful. As difficult as some days can be — it is just hair — it shouldn't make or break who I am.

It's really a blessing to see God's perfect timing in our lives.