Bald Is Beautiful Wedding at Camp Korey
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
Analise and Thomas faced a unique challenge early on in their relationship, but their love held strong, and their romantic, joyful Washington wedding is testament to that. Analise told us a little bit about their story:
About three months into our relationship I was not feeling well and was battling some other health issues in conjunction with my hair loss. Because of my health I had to quit my job and cut out the travel in my educational program. . . . A week after I had done this I lost every bit of hair I had on my body. At this time I felt so much loss from what I thought had been taken from me — from my career to my confidence, even my beauty.
We went to many doctors looking for an answer. I was finally told that I have alopecia universalis, and my hair would most likely never come back. The doctor was so harsh in saying this; I was in such a fragile state, and this diagnosis absolutely crushed me.
This chapter of our lives was a never-ending roller coaster, but Tommy was able to show me an unconditional love and a light that God had at the end of the dark tunnel. He has fought for me when I couldn't fight for myself. Through our journey he has helped me regain my confidence (which is still a work in progress) and realize in God's eyes we are all beautiful. As difficult as some days can be — it is just hair — it shouldn't make or break who I am.
It's really a blessing to see God's perfect timing in our lives.
The pair said their "I dos" at Camp Korey in Washington, and the day was also significant in that it was the first time Analise was photographed without her wig. "Our day was everything we dreamed of: from the rustic setting to the elegant decor to the romantic toasts — it was perfect for us," she told us. "Aside from the breathtaking beauty, we were surrounded by our families and closest friends who showered us with endless love and support. Our wedding was the ideal way to embark on our journey as husband and wife." Everything about this stunning wedding radiates love and beauty. See it now!