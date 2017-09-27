 Skip Nav
Nostalgia
Old Millennials, Raid Your Parents' Place For a Totally Rad '80s Hallloween Costume
Women
Everything You Need to Be AHS's Mysterious Winter Anderson For Halloween
Sex
11 Surprising Facts About Being a Porn Star, Straight From Rachel Starr Herself
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring

Analise and Thomas faced a unique challenge early on in their relationship, but their love held strong, and their romantic, joyful Washington wedding is testament to that. Analise told us a little bit about their story:

About three months into our relationship I was not feeling well and was battling some other health issues in conjunction with my hair loss. Because of my health I had to quit my job and cut out the travel in my educational program. . . . A week after I had done this I lost every bit of hair I had on my body. At this time I felt so much loss from what I thought had been taken from me — from my career to my confidence, even my beauty.

We went to many doctors looking for an answer. I was finally told that I have alopecia universalis, and my hair would most likely never come back. The doctor was so harsh in saying this; I was in such a fragile state, and this diagnosis absolutely crushed me.

This chapter of our lives was a never-ending roller coaster, but Tommy was able to show me an unconditional love and a light that God had at the end of the dark tunnel. He has fought for me when I couldn't fight for myself. Through our journey he has helped me regain my confidence (which is still a work in progress) and realize in God's eyes we are all beautiful. As difficult as some days can be — it is just hair — it shouldn't make or break who I am.

It's really a blessing to see God's perfect timing in our lives.

The pair said their "I dos" at Camp Korey in Washington, and the day was also significant in that it was the first time Analise was photographed without her wig. "Our day was everything we dreamed of: from the rustic setting to the elegant decor to the romantic toasts — it was perfect for us," she told us. "Aside from the breathtaking beauty, we were surrounded by our families and closest friends who showered us with endless love and support. Our wedding was the ideal way to embark on our journey as husband and wife." Everything about this stunning wedding radiates love and beauty. See it now!

Related
This Bride Proves Bald Is Beautiful in Her Wig-Free Wedding Photos

This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
This Camp Wedding Is Rustic, Elegant, and Inspiring
100
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Wedding
Join The Conversation
Wedding Beauty
10 Wedding Hair and Makeup Ideas For the Rustic Fall Bride
by Jessica Cruel
Scott McGillivray's Wedding Dance Video
HGTV
This HGTV Host Just Took the First Dance to a Whole New Level
by Angela Elias
Boho Beachside Wedding
Wedding
This Relaxed Boho Wedding Had All the Right Elements: Food Trucks, 2 Dogs, and Silent Disco
by Nicole Yi
Julia Stiles Married
Julia Stiles
Surprise! Julia Stiles Marries Preston J. Cook in a "Shotgun Wedding"
by Monica Sisavat
Idina Menzel Wedding Pictures
Idina Menzel
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds