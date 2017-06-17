19 Beach Books and Totes That Go Together Like Danny and Sandy

Tender YA stories of first love and friendship, a laugh-out-loud family vacation saga, historical fiction that transports you to exotic locales — plus a nostalgic thriller set in a haunted amusement park, a few breezy chick lit novels, a memoir about a Harlequin editor finding love, and a passionate coming-of-age story of affairs and family secrets — we've got your Summer vacation reading covered. You won't be able to put down these light, fun, and enthralling reads on this crazy thing called love. Books, check. But for added fun, we've paired each beach read with a tote to stash it in. So grab your paperback and your bag; last one to the beach is a rotten egg!

Be sure to check out our 2017 reading challenge for even more bookish fun this Summer.