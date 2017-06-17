6/17/17 6/17/17 POPSUGAR Love Summer Beach Books and Totes For Women 19 Beach Books and Totes That Go Together Like Danny and Sandy June 17, 2017 by Tara Block 29.9K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Tender YA stories of first love and friendship, a laugh-out-loud family vacation saga, historical fiction that transports you to exotic locales — plus a nostalgic thriller set in a haunted amusement park, a few breezy chick lit novels, a memoir about a Harlequin editor finding love, and a passionate coming-of-age story of affairs and family secrets — we've got your Summer vacation reading covered. You won't be able to put down these light, fun, and enthralling reads on this crazy thing called love. Books, check. But for added fun, we've paired each beach read with a tote to stash it in. So grab your paperback and your bag; last one to the beach is a rotten egg! Be sure to check out our 2017 reading challenge for even more bookish fun this Summer. Shop Brands Kate Spade · Mar y Sol · Poolside · Kate Aspen · Hat Attack · Jimmy Choo · MUMU · John Robshaw · South Beach · Vanessa Bruno · Out of Print · Anthropologie 1 The Vacationers Pair Emma Straub's funny novel The Vacationers, about a family whose various relationships come to a head on a tropical vacation, with this "I Need a Vacation" tote ($99). Kate Spade Breath Of Fresh Air I Need A Vacation Francis Tote $198$99 from Gilt Buy Now See more Kate Spade Duffels & Totes 2 Beautiful Ruins Take Jess Walter's Italian-coast-set romance Beautiful Ruins to the beach in this straw tote ($139). Mar y Sol Hana Tote $139 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Mar y Sol Duffels & Totes 3 Broken Hearts, Fences and Other Things to Mend Use this rosé all day tote ($175) to carry Katie Finn's YA novel about ex-boyfriends and ex-BFFs, Broken Hearts, Fences and Other Things to Mend. Poolside Shorty Embroidered Straw Tote $175 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more Poolside Duffels & Totes 4 A Life in Men Use this gold heart tote ($20) to carry Gina Frangello's novel A Life in Men, which follows a woman on a sexually adventurous trip to Europe to process the loss of a best friend. Kate Aspen Metallic Gold Heart Tote Bag $19.99 from Target Buy Now See more Kate Aspen Duffels & Totes 5 The Secret Life of Violet Grant Beatriz Williams's historical romance about a love triangle and family secrets, The Secret Life of Violet Grant, belongs in this blue and white tote ($98). Hat Attack Perfect Canvas Beach Tote Tote Handbags $98 from Zappos Buy Now See more Hat Attack Duffels & Totes 6 One Plus One Pair Jojo Moyes's upcoming love story about a single mom, One Plus One, with this green printed PVC Jimmy Choo tote ($145). Jimmy Choo Printed Beach Tote $145 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Jimmy Choo Duffels & Totes 7 We Were Liars Stash E. Lockhart's suspenseful island-set story of love, friendship, and family, We Were Liars, in this metallic tote ($35). Swimoutlet Shoulder Bags Sun N Sand Natural Straw Drawstring Shoulder Tote Bag 8159817 $35 from Swimoutlet Buy Now See more Swimoutlet Shoulder Bags 8 Since You've Been Gone Morgan Matson's YA novel about friendship and a Summer of firsts, Since You've Been Gone, belongs in this ice cream canvas beach tote ($20). MUMU Sunnylife ~ Ice Cream Tote Bag ~ Pink $20 from Show Me Your Mumu Buy Now See more MUMU Duffels & Totes 9 Romance Is My Day Job This newspaper print tote ($24) is perfect for stashing Harlequin editor Patience Bloom's memoir about her unexpected love story, Romance Is My Day Job. Kate Spade Newspaper Print Canvas Shopping Tote - Black $24 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Kate Spade Duffels & Totes 10 The Forever Girl Set on Grand Cayman Island, Alexander McCall Smith's novel about first love and the struggles of marriage, The Forever Girl, pairs perfectly with this tropical tote bag ($30). Selfridges Duffels & Totes Skinnydip Palm large tote bag $29.50 from Selfridges Buy Now See more Selfridges Duffels & Totes 11 The Lemon Grove Tuck Helen Walsh's steamy novel about sex and obsession on a Summer vacation to Spain, The Lemon Grove, in this see-through blue plastic tote ($70). shoptiques.com Duffels & Totes LOLO Pool Tote $70 from shoptiques.com Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Duffels & Totes 12 The Rosie Project Keep your copy of Graeme Simsion's novel The Rosie Project, about a socially awkward professor who uses a scientific approach to find a wife, in this cheery fun yellow tote ($165). shopbop.com Duffels & Totes ONE by Carmen Sol Seba Mid Tote $165 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Duffels & Totes 13 The Theory of Opposites Pack Allison Winn Scotch's story of a woman whose husband proposes a two-month break, The Theory of Opposites, in this patterned tote ($125). John Robshaw 'Tortosa Resort' Canvas Tote - Blue $125 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more John Robshaw Duffels & Totes 14 This One Is Mine Where'd You Go, Bernadette author Maria Semple's debut novel, This One Is Mine, is a satirical look at life and love in modern-day Hollywood. Take it to the pool with you in this pink "hit the beach" tote ($19). South Beach Hit the Beach Tote Bag $19 from Asos Buy Now See more South Beach Duffels & Totes 15 The Yonahlossee Riding Camp For Girls Use this sequin-embellished canvas tote ($130) to carry Anton DiSclafani's steamy coming-of-age historical fiction, The Yonahlossee Riding Camp For Girls. Vanessa Bruno Les Cabas Medium Cotton and Sequins Tote $185$129.50 from Forzieri Buy Now See more Vanessa Bruno Duffels & Totes 16 Eleanor & Park Rainbow Rowell's heartwrenching YA novel Eleanor & Park is about high school first love, so it's only fitting you'd tote it in this library-card bag ($20). Out of Print Library Card Tote Bag $20 from UncommonGoods Buy Now See more Out of Print Duffels & Totes 17 Joyland Stephen King's carnival-set thriller Joyland (which features an unexpected love story) belongs in this "Endless Summer" canvas tote ($25). Macy's Duffels & Totes ban.do Large Canvas Tote $25 from Macy's Buy Now See more Macy's Duffels & Totes 18 Nantucket Sisters Set on the beaches of Nantucket, Nancy Thayer's Nantucket Sisters is about a friendship challenged by love. Throw it in this blue striped tote ($75) for your beach escape. Nordstrom Duffels & Totes Phase 3 Rope Handle Canvas Tote - Blue $75 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Duffels & Totes 19 Alena Stash Rachel Pastan's erotic thriller (a retelling of Daphne du Maurier's gothic classic Rebecca) Alena in this painted floral tote ($188). Anthropologie Painted Florals Tote $188 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Duffels & Totes Pin it! Beach BagsSummerGift GuideBooks