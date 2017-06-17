 Skip Nav
19 Beach Books and Totes That Go Together Like Danny and Sandy

Tender YA stories of first love and friendship, a laugh-out-loud family vacation saga, historical fiction that transports you to exotic locales — plus a nostalgic thriller set in a haunted amusement park, a few breezy chick lit novels, a memoir about a Harlequin editor finding love, and a passionate coming-of-age story of affairs and family secrets — we've got your Summer vacation reading covered. You won't be able to put down these light, fun, and enthralling reads on this crazy thing called love. Books, check. But for added fun, we've paired each beach read with a tote to stash it in. So grab your paperback and your bag; last one to the beach is a rotten egg!

Be sure to check out our 2017 reading challenge for even more bookish fun this Summer.

1 The Vacationers
The Vacationers

Pair Emma Straub's funny novel The Vacationers, about a family whose various relationships come to a head on a tropical vacation, with this "I Need a Vacation" tote ($99).

Kate Spade
Breath Of Fresh Air I Need A Vacation Francis Tote
$198$99
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Duffels & Totes
2 Beautiful Ruins
Beautiful Ruins

Take Jess Walter's Italian-coast-set romance Beautiful Ruins to the beach in this straw tote ($139).

Mar y Sol
Hana Tote
$139
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Mar y Sol Duffels & Totes
3 Broken Hearts, Fences and Other Things to Mend
Broken Hearts, Fences and Other Things to Mend

Use this rosé all day tote ($175) to carry Katie Finn's YA novel about ex-boyfriends and ex-BFFs, Broken Hearts, Fences and Other Things to Mend.

Poolside
Shorty Embroidered Straw Tote
$175
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Poolside Duffels & Totes
4 A Life in Men
A Life in Men

Use this gold heart tote ($20) to carry Gina Frangello's novel A Life in Men, which follows a woman on a sexually adventurous trip to Europe to process the loss of a best friend.

Kate Aspen
Metallic Gold Heart Tote Bag
$19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Kate Aspen Duffels & Totes
5 The Secret Life of Violet Grant
The Secret Life of Violet Grant

Beatriz Williams's historical romance about a love triangle and family secrets, The Secret Life of Violet Grant, belongs in this blue and white tote ($98).

Hat Attack
Perfect Canvas Beach Tote Tote Handbags
$98
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Hat Attack Duffels & Totes
6 One Plus One
One Plus One

Pair Jojo Moyes's upcoming love story about a single mom, One Plus One, with this green printed PVC Jimmy Choo tote ($145).

Jimmy Choo
Printed Beach Tote
$145
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Jimmy Choo Duffels & Totes
7 We Were Liars
We Were Liars

Stash E. Lockhart's suspenseful island-set story of love, friendship, and family, We Were Liars, in this metallic tote ($35).

Swimoutlet Shoulder Bags
Sun N Sand Natural Straw Drawstring Shoulder Tote Bag 8159817
$35
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Swimoutlet Shoulder Bags
8 Since You've Been Gone
Since You've Been Gone

Morgan Matson's YA novel about friendship and a Summer of firsts, Since You've Been Gone, belongs in this ice cream canvas beach tote ($20).

MUMU
Sunnylife ~ Ice Cream Tote Bag ~ Pink
$20
from Show Me Your Mumu
Buy Now See more MUMU Duffels & Totes
9 Romance Is My Day Job
Romance Is My Day Job

This newspaper print tote ($24) is perfect for stashing Harlequin editor Patience Bloom's memoir about her unexpected love story, Romance Is My Day Job.

Kate Spade
Newspaper Print Canvas Shopping Tote - Black
$24
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Duffels & Totes
10 The Forever Girl
The Forever Girl

Set on Grand Cayman Island, Alexander McCall Smith's novel about first love and the struggles of marriage, The Forever Girl, pairs perfectly with this tropical tote bag ($30).

Selfridges Duffels & Totes
Skinnydip Palm large tote bag
$29.50
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Selfridges Duffels & Totes
11 The Lemon Grove
The Lemon Grove

Tuck Helen Walsh's steamy novel about sex and obsession on a Summer vacation to Spain, The Lemon Grove, in this see-through blue plastic tote ($70).

shoptiques.com Duffels & Totes
LOLO Pool Tote
$70
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Duffels & Totes
12 The Rosie Project
The Rosie Project

Keep your copy of Graeme Simsion's novel The Rosie Project, about a socially awkward professor who uses a scientific approach to find a wife, in this cheery fun yellow tote ($165).

shopbop.com Duffels & Totes
ONE by Carmen Sol Seba Mid Tote
$165
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Duffels & Totes
13 The Theory of Opposites
The Theory of Opposites

Pack Allison Winn Scotch's story of a woman whose husband proposes a two-month break, The Theory of Opposites, in this patterned tote ($125).

John Robshaw
'Tortosa Resort' Canvas Tote - Blue
$125
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more John Robshaw Duffels & Totes
14 This One Is Mine
This One Is Mine

Where'd You Go, Bernadette author Maria Semple's debut novel, This One Is Mine, is a satirical look at life and love in modern-day Hollywood. Take it to the pool with you in this pink "hit the beach" tote ($19).

South Beach
Hit the Beach Tote Bag
$19
from Asos
Buy Now See more South Beach Duffels & Totes
15 The Yonahlossee Riding Camp For Girls
The Yonahlossee Riding Camp For Girls

Use this sequin-embellished canvas tote ($130) to carry Anton DiSclafani's steamy coming-of-age historical fiction, The Yonahlossee Riding Camp For Girls.

Vanessa Bruno
Les Cabas Medium Cotton and Sequins Tote
$185$129.50
from Forzieri
Buy Now See more Vanessa Bruno Duffels & Totes
16 Eleanor & Park
Eleanor & Park

Rainbow Rowell's heartwrenching YA novel Eleanor & Park is about high school first love, so it's only fitting you'd tote it in this library-card bag ($20).

Out of Print
Library Card Tote Bag
$20
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Out of Print Duffels & Totes
17 Joyland
Joyland

Stephen King's carnival-set thriller Joyland (which features an unexpected love story) belongs in this "Endless Summer" canvas tote ($25).

Macy's Duffels & Totes
ban.do Large Canvas Tote
$25
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Duffels & Totes
18 Nantucket Sisters
Nantucket Sisters

Set on the beaches of Nantucket, Nancy Thayer's Nantucket Sisters is about a friendship challenged by love. Throw it in this blue striped tote ($75) for your beach escape.

Nordstrom Duffels & Totes
Phase 3 Rope Handle Canvas Tote - Blue
$75
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Duffels & Totes
19 Alena
Alena

Stash Rachel Pastan's erotic thriller (a retelling of Daphne du Maurier's gothic classic Rebecca) Alena in this painted floral tote ($188).

Anthropologie
Painted Florals Tote
$188
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Duffels & Totes
