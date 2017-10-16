Belle Costume Ideas
16 Incredible Belle Costumes That Bring Beauty and the Beast to Life
With this year's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast renewing interest in the classic Disney film, we can't help but admire all the amazing Belle cosplays. From her short blue dress to her sweeping yellow gown, people have truly brought the Disney princess to life. If you're looking for some Halloween costume inspiration, these ensembles will totally inspire you. Take a look!
