These 18 Sexy Thrillers Are Equal Parts Exciting and Erotic

I love a good sex-filled film as much as the next person, but I prefer the steamy scenes to be following at least somewhat of a plot. There are erotic films that also make you think, and we've rounded up the best ones out there to fulfill your smutty and sensible movie-watching sides. From murder mysteries and orgies to love triangles and attraction that goes way too far, here are the best sexy thrillers to watch when you're feeling up for something exciting.