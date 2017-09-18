This Awesome Graphic Lays Out the Best Literary First Lines of All Time

Some people judge books by their covers, but I judge them more by their opening lines. If the words in that initial sentence grab me, then I'll likely be hooked until the last page. Some of the most famous books of all time have had first lines that will stay with you forever. Who will ever forget Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone's hilarious introduction to the Dursleys (they were proud to say that they were "perfectly normal, thank you very much")? Or Catch-22's undeniably intriguing "It was love at first sight"? Book addicts will love this graphic that gathers opening words that made us fall in love with these classic works.