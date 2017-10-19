18 Sexy, Spooky, and Silly Halloween Date Ideas

Ghouls, goblins, witches, and ghosts, get ready — Halloween is on the horizon. And while the frightful night is fun for families and friends, it can also make a hauntingly romantic holiday for couples. There are a number of ways to enjoy Oct. 31 with a significant other, whether you're looking for something a little bit goofy, something sexy, or something so scary it'll send you running into each other's arms. Check out these 18 Halloween date-night ideas now!



57 Easy Costume Ideas For Couples Related