18 Sexy, Spooky, and Silly Halloween Date Ideas

Ghouls, goblins, witches, and ghosts, get ready — Halloween is on the horizon. And while the frightful night is fun for families and friends, it can also make a hauntingly romantic holiday for couples. There are a number of ways to enjoy Oct. 31 with a significant other, whether you're looking for something a little bit goofy, something sexy, or something so scary it'll send you running into each other's arms. Check out these 18 Halloween date-night ideas now!

Go Trick-or-Treating
Play Sexy/Scary Dress-Up
Watch a Scary Movie at the Drive-In
Decorate Your Place Together
Carve Pumpkins
Do a Late-Night Corn Maze
Shop For Costumes Together
Take a Ghost Tour
Picnic at a Graveyard
Get Spooked at a Haunted House
Hang Out at a Halloween-Themed Amusement Park
Practice Your Zombie Killing
See a Midnight Showing of Rocky Horror Picture Show
Tell Scary Stories by the Campfire
Have a Scary Movie Marathon
Visit a Torture Museum
Do a Zombie Walk
Go to a Carnival
