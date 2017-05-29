The Best YA Books of 2017

Magic. Young love. Heartbreak. New worlds — and old. This year's young adult book releases are on fire. Fans of bestselling series like A Court of Thorns and Roses, the Dark Artifices, and the Bone Season will finally get their hands on much-anticipated new installments, while debut authors are stunning us with what are sure to be new favorites. Escape into these 16 novels that tell important stories of empowerment, coming of age, friendship, family, and, of course, love.